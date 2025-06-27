New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani slams capitalism on CNN, cites MLK to defend socialism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani did not hide his opinion of capitalism on Thursday night, saying he disliked it and invoking Martin Luther King Jr. to bolster his position.

During an interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett, Mamdani embraced his identity as a democratic socialist and said he has many problems with capitalism.

"No, I have many critiques of capitalism," he said in response to Burnett asking him if he likes it.

Mamdani secured the Democratic Party nomination for New York City mayor on Tuesday in an upset over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and several other candidates.

Mamdani ran a campaign focused on making one of the country’s most expensive places to live more attainable for average residents. His proposals call for multi-year rent freezes and massive investment in public housing. Critics argue his proposals could worsen existing problems in the rental market. He has also taken criticism for not condemning the anti-Israel rallying cry, "Globalize the Intifada."

During his CNN appearance Thursday, Mamdani touted his plans to freeze rent and increase taxes on New York’s wealthiest residents. Burnett followed up by asking about him being described as a democratic socialist.

He said, "And I think, ultimately, the definition for me of why I call myself a democratic socialist is the words of Dr. [Martin Luther] King decades ago. He said, ‘Call it democracy, call it democratic socialism.' There must be a better distribution of wealth for all of God’s children in this country."

Mamdani continued, saying, "And that's what I'm focused on is dignity and taking on income inequality. And for too long, politicians have pretended that we're spectators to that crisis of affordability. We're actually actors, and we have the choice to exacerbate it, like Mayor Adams has done, or to respond to it and resolve it like I'm planning to do."

Burnett countered, asking the candidate what immigrants who come to America seeking the benefits of capitalism should think about his platform. "They believe that if they work hard and make a lot of money, that that's part of the American dream. Do you think that’s not part of the American dream?" she asked.

Mamdani replied, "I think the dream, at its core, is a dream for stability in one's life. And what you’re saying, that you work hard enough and that you then reap the benefits? Too many New Yorkers, and Americans for that matter, are working eight hours and then still feeling like they haven't made enough money to keep living in the city they call home."

"And ultimately what I'm focused on is making the city affordable for everyone, not to win an ideological argument, but to deliver on the mandate of this campaign," he added.