A CNN panel lost it on Tuesday after Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary called former Vice President Kamala Harris a "loser," and admonished the Democratic Party for failing to run a primary after former President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

"Now we're going to talk about it. They did not run a process. They picked a loser, and she lost, and she got slaughtered because they didn‘t run a process," O'Leary said to the panel on Tuesday.

CNN political commentators Bakari Sellers, Karen Finney and podcast host Van Lathan quickly pushed back on the notion as the panel discussed members of the party who rallied around and defended Biden after the debate, as well as boosted Harris as his successor after he decided to exit the race.

"First of all, like, let’s just make sure that we maintain some respect for Kamala Harris," Lathan said. Finney agreed, saying of the former vice president, "I think referring to her as a loser is disrespectful. I think that we need to make sure that we have a little bit of dignity."

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings brought the conversation back to Biden, and said he basically disappeared after exiting the race.

"He did show up at the convention, but from the point at which he dropped out of the campaign, he basically disappeared. And then after Election Day, between that and the inaugural, he really disappeared. And I just think there are legitimate questions about it," he said.

"At that point, if he was not fit to run for office, I argued at the time he was not fit to serve in the office at the time, yet he was. He was not in the public eye. Decisions were being made, monumental policy decisions were being made. And I still want to know, who was making them?" Jennings added.

Sellers agreed that Jennings deserved those answers before defending Harris.

"There‘s nothing about Kamala Harris that’s a loser. Let’s just put a pin on that," Sellers said.

As O'Leary continued to argue that Harris was "slaughtered" in the election, Finney accused him of being disrespectful.

"I‘m not being disrespectful! I‘m talking facts! She got slaughtered because they disavowed the process. They anointed her and she got slaughtered," O'Leary added.

CNN host Abby Phillip interjected and said she wanted to make a "point of clarification," arguing that Harris was duly elected in 2020 on the ticket with Biden.

"It’s hard to tell the truth. She couldn’t put two sentences together," O'Leary countered, as the panel expressed more outrage.