CNN, MSNBC avoid Biden lifting sanctions on Russian pipeline after championing Russiagate for years

The two networks that promoted Russiagate appear to have no concern about President Biden's favorable treatment towards Russia.

Axios first reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration is set to lift sanctions on the company and its CEO, who is known as a "crony" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that are overseeing the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The move is seen as widely beneficial for the Kremlin.

However, there was no mention of this stunning foreign policy decision on CNN and MSNBC.

CNN and MSNBC were the two networks that championed the Russian collusion narrative during the Trump presidency with anchors and commentators often pushing erroneous reports about an alleged partnership between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election.

BILL MAHER NOW ADMITS RUSSIAGATE WAS ‘REPORTED ERRONEOUSLY’ AFTER YEARS OF PUSHING TRUMP COLLUSION NARRATIVE

The Russia investigation that was spearheaded by Special Counsel Robert Mueller became a prominent fixture of CNN and MSNBC's programming.

Despite the lack of evidence that proved any "collusion" took place, many pundits suggested that President Trump was a "Russian agent," a "traitor" or a "useful idiot" for the Kremlin and often used his rhetoric towards Putin and his administration's actions towards Russia to fuel the conspiracy.

But with Trump out of office and a Democrat now in the White House, the media seems to care far less about the new administration's easy treatment on the global adversary.

As NewsBusters highlighted, ABC, CBS and NBC similarly skipped the Biden administration's decision to lift sanctions off Russia's pipeline on the evening news programs.

Republicans have been critical of the move, especially following Biden's executive order halting the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.