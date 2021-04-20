CNN star legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin missing from Chauvin trial coverage as masturbation scandal lingers

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin remains notably absent from the liberal network’s coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial.

Toobin has been nowhere to be seen after CNN granted him a leave of absence last year amid a masturbation scandal that cost him a gig at The New Yorker. He was fired as a staff writer at the magazine in November after he was caught masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues.

CNN did not respond to a request for an update on Toobin’s status.

CNN’s website still listed the beleaguered Toobin as its chief legal analyst as of Tuesday afternoon. Before the scandal, Toobin would likely have been front and center on CNN delving into the case, which has received extensive media coverage.

CNN has not publicly taken action against Toobin and has remained silent about his status at the network despite hiring contributor Evan Osnos, who is also a New Yorker staff writer and was reportedly an eyewitness to the infamous Zoom call.

CNN hasn’t provided an update on Toobin's status since the network announced he was taking a leave of absence.

The New York Times published a lengthy article on the situation in January headlined, "The Undoing of Jeffrey Toobin." In the piece, a CNN staffer hinted the network might give him an opportunity to return and noted he was still employed there.

"Three CNN employees say that network president, Jeff Zucker, is a big fan of Mr. Toobin’s and a believer in second chances," the Times reported.

In January, Toobin sent a cryptic tweet declaring he’ll "be back" before quickly deleting it.

"Many thanks. I'll be back," Toobin wrote in the now-deleted tweet on Jan. 6.

It was unclear if Toobin intended to send someone a private message or if he simply had a change of heart and deleted the public message. It was also unclear if he meant he’ll "be back" on CNN.