Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CNN claims of being unbiased are 'laughable': Buck Sexton

Sexton said CNN has 'completely lost its way'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton on CNN's mounting scandals, sagging ratings Video

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton on CNN's mounting scandals, sagging ratings

The "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" hosts sound off on 'Fox News Primetime'

"Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" host Buck Sexton commented Tuesday on CNN's mounting scandals and sagging ratings, after the latest revelations that a morning show producer was charged in Vermont on three counts of a child sex crime, and nighttime pundit Chris Cuomo sought to discredit Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean over her advocacy on behalf of COVID patients in New York nursing homes.

John Griffin, a senior producer for "New Day" was charged "with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity."

Recently released texts separately show Cuomo, the brother of disgraced former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, deriding Dean – whose in-laws Mickey and Dee Newman died in a nursing home overseen by Albany – as "that Fox weather b---h," and trying to ascertain whether she could be smeared as a "crazy" right-winger in some way.

Janice Dean, husband Sean Newman and mother-in-law Dee Newman

Janice Dean, husband Sean Newman and mother-in-law Dee Newman (Courtesy of Janice Dean)

Dean first began criticizing the elder Cuomo's handling of the pandemic after her husband Sean's parents died of the virus, and her advocacy has drawn praise and support from both sides of the political aisle.

"CNN has completely lost its mind and lost its way," Sexton said of the big picture on "Fox News Primetime."

"What does it really exist for – it is not unbiased journalism – and unlike other networks, where they have opinion hosts and people that are presenting news, what you have at CNN pretense that the whole thing is a nonpartisan journalistic enterprise which is laughable to anybody that has the faintest connection to American politics."

Sexton claimed CNN began to crumble after then-President Donald Trump "broke them" by labeling them "fake news", and that ever since then they have pretended to in turn be straight news.

He and his radio co-host Clay Travis added that in contrast, Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham clearly identify themselves as commentators and news analysts as opposed to hard news journalists, while the slate of CNN primetime hosts assume the pretext they are hard news journalists.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo performed prop comedy with his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a widely panned segment in 2020. 

CNN’s Chris Cuomo performed prop comedy with his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a widely panned segment in 2020.  (CNN)

"CNN has a nightly line-up of people who use the J-word – ‘journalist’ – and it's laughable," Sexton remarked, adding that he and Travis explicitly label their noontime radio program as commentary as well.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.