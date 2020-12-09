CNN's John Avlon compares Trump election challenge supporters to 'Confederates'

CNN senior political analyst John Avlon compared President Trump and supporters of his ongoing efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election to "Confederates" in support of slavery.

Despite the various defeats in court and the Jan. 20 inauguration steadily approaching, Trump has vowed to fight on, claiming that swing states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan were "stolen" due to voter fraud, handing the electoral victory to President-elect Biden.

NYT'S KRUGMAN SAYS GOP 'CAN'T HANDLE' 2020 ELECTION RESULTS, BUT DECLARED 2016 ELECTION WAS 'RIGGED'

During Avlon's "reality check" segment on Wednesday, he pointed to Trump supporters who've displayed signs that read "Defend Democracy," "Stop the Steal" and "Stand for Truth," calling them "admirable emotions." However, he told them that they "don't fit the objective reality of what you're actually fighting."

"Without knowing, you bought into what Abraham Lincoln called the Wolf's Dictionary," Avlon told Trump supporters who continue to back the president's election challenge.

The CNN analyst explained that during the Civil War, "Lincoln agonized that both sides believed they were fighting for liberty," stressing "Yes, even confederates were fighting for slavery under the cloak of state's rights."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Lincoln] addressed the problem in a parable, that 'When the shepherd drives the wolf from the sheep’s throat... the sheep thanks the shepherd as a liberator... while the wolf denounces him as the destroyer of liberty, especially if the sheep was a black one,'" Avlon said. "The wolf and the sheep have very different definitions of liberty, but as the war raged on and some border states voted to abolish slavery, Lincoln said that 'the wolf's dictionary has been repudiated.' We need to repudiate the wolf's dictionary today."