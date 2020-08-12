In 2009, CNN boss Jeff Zucker praised Kamala Harris as 'important' to the country

As Kamala Harris officially becomes Joe Biden's running mate, an old report about CNN president Jeff Zucker's past support for the California Democrat is raising eyebrows.

Last August, during the Democratic primary, McClatchy unearthed a 2009 India Abroad about a breakfast the then-NBC Universal CEO hosted in New York City, where he paid tribute to the then-San Francisco district attorney as she was set to run for California attorney general.

“Kamala is not just important for the city of San Francisco, the state of California, but for the entire country,” Zucker told the posh attendees.

The event, which was reportedly designed to introduce Harris to “some of the leading movers and shakers in New York,” was confirmed by CNN.

“Jeff hosted a small breakfast in New York for Kamala Harris when she was the District Attorney of San Francisco,” CNN spokesperson Allison Gollust told McClatchy at the time.

“He was then CEO of NBC Universal, and was introducing the DA to some of his colleagues in an informal setting,” Gollust added. “He has seen her a handful of times in the last 10 years, all in his capacity as a journalist. His relationship with the senator is no different than any other national politician, and he has never endorsed her, or anyone, in any ca‎pacity.”

Harris' presidential campaign also told McClatchy, “They talk when they see each other, like at the town halls… that’s really the extent of it."

McClatchy noted that Zucker reportedly said, according to India Abroad, that Harris was “unbelievably special,” “incredibly exciting” and she initially charmed him over dinner in San Francisco when she was a district attorney.

Several of CNN's on-air talent have showered Harris with praise since joining the Democratic ticket. "The Lead" guest-anchor Pamela Brown called it a "remarkable moment" and touted the senator's "remarkable rise" and how she's a "fighter." Other journalists complimented Harris' "charisma," "personal magnetism," and "celebrity" like persona.

CNN commentator Ana Navarro rejoiced the idea of a Biden-Harris presidency on Twitter, writing that she can go to bed happy with "Uncle Joe" and "Auntie Kamala" in the White House.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.