CNN host praises President Trump for being 'on a roll,' citing very 'consequential' week

Michael Smerconish defended having an 'open mind' about the Trump administration

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
CNN host Michael Smerconish argued on his show that the Trump administration had an objectively good and consequential week after several recent successes.

CNN’s Michael Smerconish made the case on his show Saturday that President Donald Trump was "on a roll" the past week.

"I‘m talking about offering an objective analysis in view of what‘s transpired in the last two weeks that I‘ve laid out substantively and with data. He‘s been on a roll," Smerconish said. "It might not be the roll that you desire, but I like the word that David [Urban] used and that Salena Zito used in her column this morning. Consequential. Who among us could deny how consequential Trump 2.0 is turning out to be? But in order for you to recognize that, you need to have an open mind about what‘s transpiring."

Smerconish presented a poll to his audience about whether they would be willing to have an open mind regarding Trump. Near the end of the show, he revealed the results that showed 72% of those who responded said they would not have an open mind about Trump.

Smerconish at SiriusXM event

CNN host Michael Smerconish argued in favor of having an open mind regarding Trump. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

"I applaud those of you who are part of the 72% who say you do not have an open mind on Donald Trump, and the reason that I’m applauding you is not that I appreciate your closed-mindedness," Smerconish said. "I appreciate your candor. Like, you don’t want to hear it." 

He continued, "I made the case at the outset of the program today that he’s had a good two weeks. No B.S. He’s winning, maybe not in a way you want. There are many things that he’s doing that I disagree with. And I tell you what they are. Every day on radio and once a week here. But you got to stand back and say it’s consequential. It is consequential. So, interesting."

Over the last week, the Trump administration touted several successes, including a U.S. military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, a potential ceasefire between Iran and Israel and a NATO agreement to boost defense spending after the president’s demands.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-DEPARTURE

The Trump administration has touted several domestic and international successes over the last week. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court also ruled to limit nationwide injunctions by federal judges which have limited several of Trump’s executive orders.

Although Smerconish has disagreed with Trump’s actions, he has argued that the media’s "constant browbeating" against him may have led to his re-election.

"It’s like a parenting lesson. The more that you tell people what they can’t do, what’s intolerable, you must not do this, you should not do this, the more they’re going to rebel," he said during an interview in November.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.