CNN analyst suggests Trump could go down as 'hero' after Iran strike

CNN chief law enforcement analyst John Miller wrote in an op-ed Sunday that President Donald Trump could go down as the "hero" after launching a strike against Iran's nuclear facilities.

"[Trump] could come out as the hero—the hitman who delivered the kill shot to the Iran threat—or as a supporting player in the final scenes of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s boldest act," Miller wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

Trump revealed on Saturday that the U.S. had successfully carried out strikes against Iran's nuclear sites, in a move celebrated by Israel.

"Mr. Netanyahu may go down in history not as the leader who missed the warnings of the Oct. 7 attack but as the leader who delivered Israel from its three greatest threats by crushing Hamas, breaking Hezbollah and eliminating the nuclear threat from Iran," Miller added.

Miller pointed to the viral clip of Tulsi Gabbard from March, in which the Director of National Intelligence said "we have seen an erosion of a decades-long taboo in Iran of discussing nuclear weapons in public, likely emboldening nuclear-weapons advocates within Iran’s decision-making apparatus."

Gabbard insisted she was taken out of context.

Miller wrote that Gabbard also said Iran’s enriched-uranium stockpile was the highest it had ever been.

Miller argued that Iran was likely getting ready to deliver a nuclear weapon quickly if Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, gave orders to construct an actual weapon.

"Whether or not Mr. [Ali] Khamenei gave the order for development of an actual nuclear weapon, there seems to have been little disagreement in any intelligence estimate that the people working underground in places like Natanz and Fordow were getting Iran’s nuclear program ready to deliver a weapon quickly if and when that call came," Miller wrote.

The CNN analyst noted that reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran had "exceeded the agreed limits, quantity of uranium, enrichment levels, the number and types of centrifuges," as well as the continued expansion of metal compounds that are used to create missiles.

"No country without a nuclear-weapons program operates facilities buried under remote mountains and strives for faster centrifuges and more-highly enriched uranium. None of that makes sense for civilian energy programs," Miller wrote.

While Trump's decision earned derision from Democrats and isolationist MAGA figures, he also earned praise from some of his biggest critics.

John Bolton, a former national security adviser for Trump who's become one of his staunchest foes, said Sunday that Trump made the right decision.