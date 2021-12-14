CNN fires senior producer charged with inducing minors for sex

CNN fired senior producer John Griffin on Monday after he was arrested last week for shocking sex crimes with young girls, Fox News Digital has learned.

Griffin, a senior producer for CNN's long-struggling morning program "New Day," was arrested on Friday by the FBI and charged by a grand jury in Vermont "with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity."

CNN PRODUCER, FORMER CHRIS CUOMO STAFFER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY INDUCING MINORS FOR SEX

CNN initially said Griffin would be suspended pending an investigation, but he was since terminated by the network.

"The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing. We learned of his arrest Friday afternoon and terminated his employment Monday," a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Griffin’s attorney declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story…