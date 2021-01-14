CNN's Don Lemon 'doesn't get to choose his own facts' or 'justify violence': Devine

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine slammed CNN's Don Lemon as "toxic" for claiming the violence during the summer's anti-police riots was justified because it was built on "facts," unlike the Capitol riot.

"You can't compare what happened this summer to what happened at the Capitol. It's two different things. One was built on people, on racial justice ... those are facts. Go look at them. What happened at the Capitol on Wednesday was built on a lie perpetrated by the president," Lemon said Tuesday night during his handoff with "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake Chris Cuomo.

CNN’S DON LEMON SAYS ANTI-POLICE VIOLENCE OF 2020 BUILT ON ‘FACTS’ SO ‘YOU CAN’T COMPARE’ TO CAPITOL RIOT

"Political violence is never justified, no matter what the cause, but there you have Don Lemon saying that it is justified, that you can use violence," Devine, also a New York Post columnist, told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

Several Democrat-run cities were plagued with anti-police riots and looting, where people died and businesses were destroyed over several months following the police-related death of George Floyd.

"He doesn't get to choose his own facts and he doesn't get to justify violence and continue on CNN, which should be ashamed of itself, to stoke those fires," she added. "It is so divisive and it is such a hypocritical double standard. It really just causes more division and begets more violence."

PORTLAND REPORTER PRESSES MAYOR ON WHETHER INACTION ON CITY VIOLENCE INSPIRED CAPITOL HILL RIOTERS

Just like the Capitol Hill violence was based on a false premise of overturning the election results, Devine said the summer protests were based on the fiction that police are racist.

"Republicans and conservatives have been consistent the whole time. They were against the violence all last year and could not believe, the same people now who are ushering in the National Guard to protect them in Washington were calling the president, President Trump, a fascist for calling in the National Guard," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In order to heal, Devine said both sides need to look at the other and be honest.

"You have to stop stoking and condoning and welcoming and nomalizing violence, and we saw that for months and months and months last year," she concluded.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.