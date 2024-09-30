CNN data reporter warns Kamala Harris on track for 'worst' Democratic performance among union voters

CNN data reporter Harry Enten warned on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris was on track to have the "worst" Democratic performance among union voters in a generation.

"Sometimes there are data points that just jump off the screen, should set off sirens. Alright, this is union households. This is the Democratic margin in the presidential election. It ain‘t what it used to be," Enten began. "Bill Clinton won that union vote by 30 points. Hillary Clinton only won it by 12 points back in 2016. That was the lowest mark for a Democrat since 1984, Mondale vs. Reagan. But look at where Kamala Harris is today. She is only leading by nine points."

President Biden, according to Enten, was at +19 among union household voters in November 2020.

"That would be the worst Democratic performance in a generation. Ten points off the mark of Joe Biden, who of course won four years ago, was sort of that union guy, union Joe, right?" he said of Harris' numbers.

Enten also spoke about voters who have gone to trade school or vocational school.

"Look at this margin, this to me, oh boy, does this tell you about the state of our politics now vs. back in the early 1990s, margin among vocational and trade school grads in pre-election polling. Bill Clinton was leading that vote over George H.W. Bush by seven points. Look at where Donald Trump is today, over Kamala Harris, a 31-point advantage," Enten said.

The Teamsters labor union announced recently that they would not be endorsing a presidential candidate. The labor union has endorsed Democratic candidates in almost every election since 1988, when they endorsed George H.W. Bush. The union also chose not to endorse a candidate in the 1996 election.

"When I think people think of the working class, they think of people who use their hands. And we know that Donald Trump has been going after that vote, and he is in a very, very strong position, more so perhaps than any other bloc. The folks who go to trade school, vocational school, that has moved from being a core Democratic group to now being a core group of Donald Trump‘s massive amount of support among the working class," Enten said.

The data reporter also noted that Trump had gained among non-college voters of color, despite Harris still leading among the group overall.

"So this is the margin among non-college graduates, all right, the voters of color. You go back four years ago, look at that, Joe Biden won that group by 45 points. Look at where Kamala Harris‘ support is today, she‘s still leading amongst that group, but that lead is down 17 points to just 28 points," he said.

"The reason Donald Trump is doing so well amongst voters of color, is because he has really gone in and grabbed a lot of voters that he didn‘t previously have among those who didn‘t graduate college. And this is part of a larger trend that we’re seeing throughout our politics era in which Republicans, specifically Donald Trump, is doing very, very well among working-class voters, whether they're in unions, whether they went to trade school, or whether they’re voters of color," Enten added.