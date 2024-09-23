CNN data guru says Harris is 'struggling among voters of color' in the Sun Belt: 'Really interesting'

Vice President Kamala Harris is "struggling" with Black and Latino voters in the Sun Belt compared to former President Biden in 2020, CNN data guru Harry Enten said Monday.

On "The Lead with Jake Tapper," CNN’s senior political data reporter noted that, according to NYT/Sienna polling, former President Trump has a slight advantage over Harris in the Sun Belt states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, the former two of which Biden won.

What's more, Harris is trailing Biden's numbers with Hispanic and Black voters in the region.

"I think this is really interesting," Enten said, showing a breakdown of support for Harris today compared to support for Biden in 2020 in the three Sun Belt states.

FOX NEWS POLL: HARRIS CLOSES GAP WITH TRUMP IN SUN BELT STATES

"Hispanic voters, four years ago, Joe Biden won that vote 66% in the Sun Belt," he said. "Look at where we are now, Kamala Harris at just 52%, so Kamala Harris struggling among Hispanic voters. Donald Trump doing considerably better than he did 4 years ago."

"How about Black voters?" Enten continued. "Kamala Harris, again, leading here by a significant margin, right? She‘s getting 83% of that vote, but that is significantly short of Joe Biden‘s 92%."

"So the bottom line is, in the Sun Belt, which is much more diverse than the northern battleground states up in the Great Lakes, Kamala Harris is struggling among voters of color," he added.

Enten also highlighted how, among Sun Belt voters, 31% are most concerned about the economy/inflation, 16% about immigration, and another 16% about abortion. He observed that the first two of these issues are "great for Donald Trump."

FOX NEWS POLL: 87% CONSIDER SITUATION AT SOUTHERN BORDER A PROBLEM

Tapper asked what would happen if Harris maintained her hold on the less diverse blue wall states up north while Trump maintains his advantage in the Sun Belt.

"Oh my goodness, look how close this race is. 276 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 262 because she carries these Great Lake battleground states, even if she loses in North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona," Enten replied. "But the bottom line is this, Mr. Tapper, this race is way too close to call based upon the polling that I currently see."