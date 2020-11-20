CNN pundit says Trump’s rumored actions ‘out of bounds,’ but is reminded Dems did same in 2016

Podcaster and columnist Stephen L. Miller dismissed a claim by CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip that called President Trump’s rumored efforts to sway the presidential election in his favor as “out bounds” by proving the same thing happened in 2016 when Democrats wanted to keep Trump out of the White House.

“Where we are: Trump knows he lost this election. He’s told his allies as much. But he’s pressuring state lawmakers to overturn the will of voters in states he lost & he’s doing it w/ the support of his party. This won’t work but we shouldn’t be numb to how out of bounds this is,” Phillip tweeted.

Miller, who regularly criticizes the media via his popular Twitter account, quickly proved the “out of bounds” actions have been done by Democrats, too.

“It’s so out of bounds that the same thing happened not 4 years ago,” Miller responded with images of a variety of 2016 headlines.

Miller unearthed a Providence Journal headline “Members of Electoral College pressured to vote against Trump,” a Washington Post story “In last-shot bid, thousands urge electoral college to block Trump at Monday vote” and a Politico report “Democratic presidential electors revolt against Trump.”

Miller added in a follow-up tweet, “And like 4 years ago, it won’t stop Joe Biden from being sworn in, but don’t pretend we just magically arrived here.”

Fox News, CNN, the Associated Press and other news networks projected nearly two weeks ago that former Vice President Joe Biden would win enough electoral votes to defeat Trump and become president-elect. Trump has yet to concede, as he hopes that a spate of lawsuits he has filed, a couple of recounts in key states or blocking some crucial states from certifying the vote will reverse Biden’s victory.

And the president on Friday afternoon is meeting at the White House with the top two Republicans in Michigan’s legislature, sparking speculation Trump’s hoping the state’s GOP-dominated legislature would appoint a friendly set of electors, which overturn Biden’s victory in the state.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.