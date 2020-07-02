CNN anchor fails to push back after professor dubs Trump 'terrorist-in-chief,' cites 'freedom of opinion'

Cal State Los Angeles professor Melina Abdullah urged Americans to call President Trump a "terrorist-in-chief" during an appearance on CNN Wednesday, arguing that he is "the embodiment of white supremacist terrorism."

"When he is tweeting videos of people throwing up white power [signs] and really entrenching himself within the white terrorist movement ... and you see that really manifest in terms of the surge of hate crimes, which are primarily meted out on black people and at the hands of white people," Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies and founding member of the Black Lives Matter movement, told "CNN Newsroom."

CNN'S CUOMO ACCUSED OF 'SIDING WITH THE ST. LOUIS MOB' DURING HEATED INTERVIEW WITH ARMED HOMEOWNER

"And so," she added, "it's really important to understand what Donald Trump has done to this country and where he's chosen to align himself ... We need as a country to be willing to point to him and say that he is actually the terrorist-in-chief."

Abdullah was responding to President Trump blasting New York City officials' plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue near Trump Tower.

"I think it's the height of hypocrisy for Donald Trump to call anything a symbol of hate," she said. "He is the embodiment of hate."

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said Abdullah was exercising her "freedom of opinion."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Wow. Those are strong, strong words," she said. "Obviously, the White House would dispute that, but you're allowed your freedom of opinion, and the fact is that the president is highly critical of Black Lives Matter, also has been criticial of this notion of tearing down our nation's monuments, Confederate monuments because as he points out, they are part of our nation's history but you know, isn't part of the reason Black Lives Matter was founded was because of our nation's history?"

Neither Cal State Los Angeles nor CNN immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment.