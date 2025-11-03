CNN anchor says MAGA voters are in 'information silos' that make it hard to 'see outside'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN anchor Abby Phillip suggested that MAGA voters live in "information silos" that make it difficult for them to "see outside of" while discussing having conservative guests on her show.

Phillip joined the "Pod Save America" podcast on Sunday to promote her new book about civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and to discuss her show "CNN NewsNight," which often goes viral because of its conservative speakers such as Scott Jennings.

Host Jon Favreau asked Phillip whether she felt that she understood "MAGA politics" more since hosting the show, to which Phillip replied that she did.

"I talk to tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool MAGA people every single day and, so yeah, I understand where they come from," Phillip said. "I understand the information silos that they're in that make it hard to see outside of it, and it's not that complicated. I mean, I think that they like winning, and Trump is winning in their minds."

Earlier in the segment, Phillip said that Democrats could also be guilty of being closed-minded, although she argued that the Republicans' information silo "is probably more enclosed off."

She added that she has seen different "shades" of Trump supporters, including those who mostly "prefer to defend him to the alternative" and are "willing to gloss over a lot of conduct" to remain aligned with the winning team and President Donald Trump.

Phillip also suggested CNN commentator Scott Jennings was an example of that kind of Trump supporter.

"I think he has seen Trump win on the culture issues, on the economic issues, on all of that, and he's willing to give him a pass on things that maybe he's slightly queasy about privately," Phillip said. "Because I think he believes that going against Trump is a bad idea, because Trump keeps winning."

While promoting her book on "The Breakfast Club" last week, Phillip defended inviting conservative guests on her show, telling radio host Charlamagne tha God that it was important to understand the MAGA movement.

"Just so you know, half the country voted for Trump and for Trumpism, and it's not helpful to be completely unaware of what is happening in those media ecosystems," Phillip said.