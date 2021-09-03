CNN analyst Bakari Sellers registers to lobby for Liberian government

Liberal CNN analyst Bakari Sellers has registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to lobby for the Liberian government.

Documents filed with the Department of Justice on Wednesday show that Sellers will be working on behalf of the "Government of the Republic of Liberia."

The CNN analyst also acknowledged that he would be paid a salary for his work for the Liberian government.

Sellers wrote that he would help with "developing and executing a U.S. media and press engagement strategy for the Republic, President Weah, and key officials to raise Liberia’s profile in U.S. media and bring positive attention to the Republic with American and African American audiences."

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross first flagged Sellers' registration, noting that "Liberia criminalizes homosexuality."

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear it CNN considers Sellers working on behalf of the West African nation to be a conflict of interest.

In 2012, Liberia prohibited consensual same-sex sexual relations and made it punishable with up to a year in prison, according to a U.S. State Department report. CNN employs high-profile, openly gay anchors such as Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.