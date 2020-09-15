Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CNBC's Jim Cramer calls Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ to her face during live interview, blames Trump

'I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term,' Cramer said after

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Examining possibility of post-election President PelosiVideo

Examining possibility of post-election President Pelosi

CNBC host Jim Cramer shocked viewers Tuesday morning when he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face during a live interview -- but Cramer later claimed it was to make a point "about how horrendous it is that the president" uses the nickname.

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy,” Cramer said when discussing coronavirus relief proposals before catching himself and immediately blaming President Trump.

CNBC host Jim Cramer shocked viewers on Tuesday morning when he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face during a live interview.

CNBC host Jim Cramer shocked viewers on Tuesday morning when he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face during a live interview.

“That was the president, I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term,” Cramer said, referring to the nickname Trump uses to mock Pelosi.

“But you just did,” Pelosi shot back.

PELOSI TO KEEP HOUSE IN SESSION UNTIL CORONAVIRUS DEAL REACHED AS ELECTION QUICKLY APPROACHES

“You know what I mean, the reverence I have for the office is so great that I think it’s a travesty to ever call, look, you’re,” Cramer, seemingly aware he made a major gaffe, said before Pelosi interrupted.

Pelosi said, "I know what you mean," before bashing Trump for giving her the moniker.

“Let me just say this, anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities,” Pelosi said. “He calls other people crazy because he knows he is... he’s a master of projection.”

CNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cramer spent much of the morning defending himself on Twitter as viewers called for his firing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pelosi appeared on CNBC after she told her caucus on a conference call Tuesday that she plans to keep members in Washington, D.C., until a deal is reached on a coronavirus relief proposal, a process that's been stalled for months since the House passed its initial $3 trillion-plus bill in May.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.  

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.

Trending in Media