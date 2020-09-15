CNBC's Jim Cramer calls Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ to her face during live interview, blames Trump

CNBC host Jim Cramer shocked viewers Tuesday morning when he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face during a live interview -- but Cramer later claimed it was to make a point "about how horrendous it is that the president" uses the nickname.

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy,” Cramer said when discussing coronavirus relief proposals before catching himself and immediately blaming President Trump.

“That was the president, I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term,” Cramer said, referring to the nickname Trump uses to mock Pelosi.

“But you just did,” Pelosi shot back.

PELOSI TO KEEP HOUSE IN SESSION UNTIL CORONAVIRUS DEAL REACHED AS ELECTION QUICKLY APPROACHES

“You know what I mean, the reverence I have for the office is so great that I think it’s a travesty to ever call, look, you’re,” Cramer, seemingly aware he made a major gaffe, said before Pelosi interrupted.

Pelosi said, "I know what you mean," before bashing Trump for giving her the moniker.

“Let me just say this, anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities,” Pelosi said. “He calls other people crazy because he knows he is... he’s a master of projection.”

CNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cramer spent much of the morning defending himself on Twitter as viewers called for his firing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pelosi appeared on CNBC after she told her caucus on a conference call Tuesday that she plans to keep members in Washington, D.C., until a deal is reached on a coronavirus relief proposal, a process that's been stalled for months since the House passed its initial $3 trillion-plus bill in May.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.