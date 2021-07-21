Clay Travis: ‘Go woke, get broke;’ Olympics suffer from loss of sponsors, NBA from loss of ratings

Clay Travis, founder of Outkick.com, spoke with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends" about the ongoing issues plaguing the NBA and the Tokyo Olympics. He said the NBA is pivoting from their "woke" campaign after seeing two years of bad ratings and warned of "nervousness" surrounding the Olympics amid looming fears of COVID-19.

CLAY TRAVIS: This is the go woke, get broke synopsis year. Last year, worst ratings of all time for the NBA. This year, second worst ratings all time. It's not a coincidence. They went political. Now they're trying to George Costanza-style pretend it never happened. There was almost zero politics this year. That's going to be tough.



There's a lot to be nervous about, I think, if you're an Olympics fan. First of all, we don't know what the overall impact of COVID is going to be. Some of the top athletes could end up getting knocked out of performance. You've got no crowds in the stands at all. The Japanese people overwhelmingly do not want the Olympics to take place. And top sponsors are already pulling out, add in the huge time difference, and I think there's got to be a lot of nervousness about what is usually a signature event around the world that brings us all together. Not so sure that's going to be the case this year.

