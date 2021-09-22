Clay Travis: Fauci's prediction on college football games and COVID infections 'hasn't materialized'

With college students returning to campuses this fall, they're also returning to college football stadiums across the country. OutKick founder Clay Travis, whose bus tour is hitting all the biggest college football games this season, joined "Fox & Friends" and called out Dr. Fauci for his prediction that the big games would turn into super-spreader events and create a wave of coronavirus infections.

CLAY TRAVIS: All over the south, millions of people have gone to college football games and the number of Covid infections has been plummeting. You just referenced Texas, same thing has happened in Florida, in Georgia, in Alabama, in Mississippi, all of these states that have had massive crowds for their college football games, all over the south, we are seeing cases come down. Meaning, when Dr. Fauci said he was worried about super-spreader events over these major college football crowds, just flat out hasn’t materialized. In fact, Brian, the opposite has happened. The number of people that are testing positive for Covid all over the south, is plummeting to a massive degree.

