Claim that Speaker Johnson lives paycheck to paycheck makes him relatable, say defenders

Some Americans rallied behind House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday after a report nitpicked his personal finances and put a harsh spotlight on the possibility that he lives paycheck to paycheck.

The Daily Beast published a report headlined, "Does New Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Have a Bank Account?," which featured a subhead that said he "has never listed a bank account on his financial disclosure. In fact, on his newest disclosure he doesn’t list a single asset at all."

"Over the course of seven years, Johnson has never reported a checking or savings account in his name, nor in the name of his wife or any of his children, disclosures show. In fact, he doesn’t appear to have money stashed in any investments, with his latest filing—covering 2022—showing no assets whatsoever," Daily Beast senior political reporter Roger Sollenberger wrote.

"Of course, it’s unlikely Johnson doesn’t actually have a bank account," Sollenberger continued. "What’s more likely is Johnson lives paycheck to paycheck—so much so that he doesn’t have enough money in his bank account to trigger the checking account disclosure rules for members of Congress."

Many Americans rushed to Speaker Johnson’s defense, with everyone from elected officials to cable news pundits responding when the article was shared on social media.

"The Daily Beast is furious that @SpeakerJohnson isn’t rich, corrupt or rich from being corrupt. He doesn’t have shady business deals. He doesn’t trade stocks as a congressman," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., posted on X. "Cry more, I guess?"

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, added, "So, to extent accurate, he’s like a lot of Americans right now while also navigating raising a large family? What a monster."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote, "So the Daily Beast wants people to be mad that Speaker Johnson isn’t corrupt and hasn’t used his office to enrich himself? This is how out of touch these guys are."

Author Tim Carney joked, "Who let in the poors?!?"

Fox News contributor Joe Concha noted there were "a few things to unpack" in the Daily Beast report.

"(A) Two-thirds of Americans right now (link below) can't even afford a $400 emergency. (B) Members of Congress owning stocks is something everyone from AOC to Josh Hawley are against for obvious reasons. (C) Johnson is eligible for a congressional pension at 62," Concha wrote.

"Of course, we could have the Pelosis stock trades completely outperforming the S&P year after year while buying and selling companies that benefited from bills passed in the house," Concha added. "Yes... that would be far better than being an average person, correct?"

Fox Business host Charles Payne believes the examination of Johnson’s finances is a sign of the crazy times we live in.

"Crazy times when some see it as a strike against lawmakers who are not actively using insider knowledge to make millions of dollars while serving as 'public servants,’" Payne wrote. "Worse than libbying [sic] upon retirement is getting paid millions in campaign contributions (wink) while in office."

Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter added, "I think what we need is more rich people in Congress. Did I get your point correctly?"

Popular X account The Foo posted, "Imagine if you were this outraged about ‘public servants’ being multimillionaires."

Many others used the Daily Beast report to take jabs at President Biden and the situation surrounding his son, Hunter.

Monica Crowley wrote, "I guess @SpeakerJohnson could get rich by selling out America to the Chinese like Biden did, right?"

Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi posted, "Does he have a son who can set up an influencer-trading racket and kick 10 percent back to him on every transaction? That seems pretty lucrative."

"In other words, it’d be better if he had inexplicably become a millionaire on the public dime, like Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden," writer Eduardo Neret posted. "Then we’d know he was both corrupt, and more importantly, perfect for the job!"

RealClearInvestigation writer Mark Hemingway responded, "He should just have his kids hit up foreign governments and pocket 10 percent."

The Daily Beast did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Speaker Johnson's office did not respond to a request for comment.

