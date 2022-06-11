Civil war-seeking right wing will be empowered if GOP wins midterms: Dem lawmaker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., claimed the GOP gaining power in the midterm elections would "embolden" violent right-wing extremists who want a "civil war" to take over the government.

Show host Tiffany Cross prompted Bowman’s statements during a discussion on the findings presented during the ongoing Jan. 6 Committee hearings.

She began by asking Bowman: "I want you to explain, should the GOP retake Congress in the fall, what happens to the Jan. 6 Committee investigation and its findings, and what might the GOP do or not do with the newly claimed power?"

The congressman answered, saying that first, "the Jan. 6 commission would cease to exist. The findings will be completely suppressed and will not be admitted into any further investigations while the GOP will be in power."

REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS DISMISS IMPACT JAN. 6 COULD HAVE ON MIDTERMS: 'IT'S THE ECONOMY STUPID'

He explained his theory of the GOP agenda post-midterms, which would start with the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

"They would impeach President Biden as quickly as possible," he said. "They will continue to find ways to impeach him going forward."

After that, Bowman claimed that fringe White supremacists and right-wing extremists would feel that now they can take over the levers of U.S. power.

"It would also embolden Republicans and the far-right, and White nationalists across the country to begin to believe that it is their time to not just take power in the House, but the Senate, the White House, and state houses across the country."

The lawmaker described these fringe extremists as proponents of the "great replacement myth" — the idea that there is a conspiracy among politicians to replace White citizens in the electorate with minority citizens with a variety of political means.

He also claimed these groups are violent and have been in favor of civil war.

WASHINGTON POST COLUMN ADMITS DEMS WILL GET 'BLOWN OUT' IN MIDTERMS BUT CLAIMS THAT’S A GOOD THING

"We've got to understand that this is a group that has been radicalized by the great replacement myth and many other things and have been pushing for violence and pushing for even civil war, so that is what’s at stake right now in terms of this election."

Bowman poured more fuel on the fire, stating, "Our democracy is hanging by a thread, and Black and Brown people, our lives are in the balance if these people come back into power."