Chuck Todd warns Buttigieg could be 'toxic' in 2028 due to Biden ties

Former NBC News host Chuck Todd suggested Wednesday that former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg could potentially be a "toxic" Democratic presidential candidate in 2028 due to his ties to former President Biden, amid numerous revelations about Biden's decline while in office.

"So, in many ways, I think this Biden book is only going to, not just undermine Biden, but I think make it toxic for anybody that worked for Biden, because then it becomes, where were you? How did you participate in the cover-up?" Todd said on his podcast.

"Pete Buttigieg, this may mean something for you," Todd added. "Are you going to now tell us, 'Yeah, I didn't have much interaction with him.' Well, then, why didn't you say something?"

Buttigieg headlined a town hall in Iowa this week, sparking speculation about his 2028 plans. However, the former Biden cabinet official claimed he wasn't running for anything as of now.

Todd revealed a former Biden cabinet secretary told him that they had no interaction with Biden and wondered why.

"I think it's a question anybody who worked directly for Biden, so [Biden Secretary of Commerce] Gina Raimondo, if she thinks about running for president, Pete Buttigieg, all of these cabinet secretaries are now going to have to answer for all of this," the former "Meet the Press" host said. "And I do wonder if it's going to make anybody that touches Biden persona non grata."

Todd bluntly asserted that anyone who worked for Biden, in addition to Biden himself, is "directly responsible" for anything Trump does in his second term.

"They're contributors to the place we are at, so they better hope it's a successful second term for Trump, because they will own a piece of that failure, too, and the recovery for America from its economic- what could be an economic disaster," he said.

Buttigieg did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"If you're not happy with any part of this second term, and you're angry, some of that anger belongs to the Bidens, and some of that anger belongs to the people who had no guts to speak out when it mattered and waited until talking to an author of a book," Todd concluded.

Todd has been critical of the Democratic Party amid more revelations about Biden's decline that have been reported through multiple books on the 2024 campaign.

Todd called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., immediately after the senator dodged a question on CNN Tuesday about what he knew about Biden’s decline.

"He is among the people that are responsible for this. The leaders of the Democratic Party, the staff of the White House," Todd said about Schumer. "And I have to say, I find everybody now talking to these authors – get outta here. Go home. You’re part of the problem. Now you tell us."