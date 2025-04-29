Irritated Chuck Todd refuses to accept 'stupid premise’ that press missed Biden’s decline

Former NBC host Chuck Todd passionately claimed that the media "didn't miss the story" of former President Joe Biden's mental decline while speaking with former CNN commentator Chris Cillizza on his Substack on Monday.

Todd asserted that the alleged cover-up of Biden's mental decline was "not a media failure," but rather "a failure of the Democratic Party."

The former "Meet the Press" host detested the "virtue signaling" that has allegedly been carried out to show that the media missed the story on Biden's worsening mental acuity.

"I just refuse to accept this stupid premise because it's a right-wing manufactured, right-wing premise, in order to stain the media," Todd said.

While he did admit that there were "MSNBC and CNN" pundits that "absolutely carried water for Joe Biden," Todd claimed these pundits were not journalists, and rather "former strategists that carried water for Joe Biden."

Todd's remarks came on the heels of Axios reporter Alex Thompson scolding the media crowd at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday for whiffing on coverage of Biden's cognitive issues.

Todd went on to list people who he considers actual journalists, including himself, who called out Biden's mental decline during his time in office.

"The journalist, David Ignatius, wrote a very high-profile column in Oct. 2023, saying, ‘Is he really running again? This doesn't seem like a good idea,’" he noted. "People like me were promoting Dean Phillips' campaign because he was running a campaign that made a lot of sense."

He claimed that this was not a "press failure" similar to when, according to Todd, the Bush White House worked with the mainstream media to convince the public that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

"This was not that failure," Todd said. "This is an attempt by some to virtue signal. And it's this horrible sort of pitting different news organizations against each other when ultimately the people at fault are Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, every elected member of Congress."

Todd maintained that "the Democratic Party let that disaster happen," and asserted that the alleged cover-up of Biden's mental decline was "not a media failure," but a "Democratic Party failure."

"There were water carriers, but they're not real journalists!" Todd exclaimed. "I refuse to accept the premise that what Jen Psaki was saying, no offense to her, but she's not a journalist, she's a former spokesperson for Joe Biden."

Although Todd admitted the Democratic Party played a large role in allegedly covering for Biden, he also placed blame on "right-wing manufactured outrage" that claimed the media and Democratic Party "work as one."

Todd recently appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," where he admitted the media was afraid to cover questions about Biden's mental acuity during the 2024 race, believing that doing so would benefit his opponent, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Morgan asked Todd why the media seemed "reluctant" to push "much harder" on Biden's age at the time, particularly when "everyone was seeing [it] with their own eyes."

Todd defended the media at first, saying that the American public was able to come to its own conclusions about Biden because of the media's coverage, which he said drew attention to Biden's decline without being overt about it.

"Look, we were subtle. 'He's using the back staircase, he's not using the front staircase. Hey, he's not doing any interviews,'" the former "Meet the Press" host said.

"So there was this reluctance to draw the conclusion to say, ‘Is he not doing this?’ And that I agree with," Todd continued . "That was held back, held back a lot [by the mainstream media]."

