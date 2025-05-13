Expand / Collapse search
Chuck Todd blames Schumer, Democrats' silence on Biden decline for party's credibility collapse

Former NBC anchor calls out Democratic leaders as 'responsible' for declining trust in party for hiding Biden

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Former NBC anchor Chuck Todd criticizes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for avoiding questions about President Biden's mental decline on CNN.

Former NBC anchor Chuck Todd called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer immediately after the senator dodged a question on CNN Tuesday about what he knew about former President Joe Biden’s mental decline.

The New York senator appeared on "The Arena With Kasie Hunt" where he avoided answering whether he was aware of recent revelations from CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson’s upcoming book "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again."

"Did you really not have any idea that he was not fit to serve a second term?" Hunt asked him.

"Kasie, we’re looking forward," Schumer responded. "We have the largest Medicaid cut in front of us. We have the whole federal government at risk —"

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was one of many Democratic Party members who defended Biden's mental state prior to his debate with Trump. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"But you’re facing all of this because you lost a presidential election," Hunt interrupted. "And is that not Joe Biden’s responsibility for deciding to run again?"

"We’re looking forward," Schumer repeated.

"That’s it?" Hunt reacted.

"That’s it," Schumer replied.

The interview ended, then went right to a panel that included Todd, who attacked Schumer's dismissive dodge. 

"He is among the people that are responsible for this. The leaders of the Democratic Party, the staff of the White House," Todd said of why the party has lost credibility.

"And I have to say, I find everybody now talking to these authors- get outta here. Go home. You’re part of the problem. Now you tell us," he added.

Chuck Todd on CNN

Chuck Todd blasted Schumer and other Democratic leaders for ignoring or dismissing issues with Biden's stamina and the subsequent cover-up. (Screenshot/CNN)

"Here’s an unpopular president, and the Democratic Party has a worse rating than the Republican Party with this catastrophic governance that we’ve seen over the last 120 days," Todd went on. "And yet, why is the Democratic Party in worse shape? Because of this distrust. Because…the public feels as if the party leadership let them down and let them let this happen."

"[Schumer's] as responsible as anybody else. He was a leader in the party. He could’ve said something sooner, and he didn’t," Todd said.

In February 2024, Schumer defended Biden and insisted that attacks on his abilities were "right-wing propaganda." In June, he posted on X that the president was "in command and impressive" in meetings.

Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer was reportedly one of many Democratic leaders who privately called on Biden to leave the presidential race. (Reuters)

The New York Times reported in January that Schumer was one of multiple Democratic leaders who privately urged Biden to drop out of the race after his disastrous debate.

