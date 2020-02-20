MSNBC's Chuck Todd used to be Amy Klobuchar's landlord: report

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd just moderated his second Democratic debate of the primary season, and a new report suggests that he previously had financial ties to one of the 2020 hopefuls standing on MSNBC's stage: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Sources told Page Six on Thursday that Todd became Klobuchar's landlord of a property she rented in Arlington, Va., beginning in 2008. According to the report, she and her husband no longer live in the three-bedroom home, but it is unclear when they moved out of Todd's property.

In a separate 2008 report from Minnesota's Star Tribune, Klobuchar was paying "$3,200/month, plus utilities.” and that she was upgrading from a smaller two-bedroom apartment to accommodate "visiting grandparents," which the rent was "$2,800 a month."

In addition to the two debates, he served as a moderator with Klobuchar on the stage, Todd interviewed Klobuchar 11 times. Eight of those times took place between March 2019 and February 2020 during the current election cycle.

However, Todd first interviewed the Minnesota senator as an NBC News correspondent back in June 2009. It is unclear if Todd was also her landlord at the time of that interview.

Neither NBC News nor the Klobuchar campaign responded to Fox News' repeated requests for comment.