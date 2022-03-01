Russia-Ukraine conflict could turn out to be a long stalemate: DeVore

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired Army Intelligence officer Chuck DeVore joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to give his take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

CHUCK DEVORE: Putin underestimated what would be his reception when he set these forces into Ukraine. President Zelenskyy did not flee. The Ukrainians did not immediately give up, and he was not able to install a puppet regime very quickly, and as a result, he doesn't have enough troops. Ukraine is now backed by the European Union, by America, by other nations. They've given them essentially an unlimited line of credit. At the same time, they're beginning to shut down the Russian economy. Ukraine has about 7 million people that they can draw upon that are fit for military service, and there's only about 100,000 Russians with another 100,000 behind them, many of them poorly trained conscripts that are coming into the theater of operations. So, what may happen is a long stalemate, and the longer it is, the more likely we're going to see the collapse of the Russian economy and a lot of pressure on President Putin to get out of office, whether at the point of a gun or some other, perhaps, more political coup.

