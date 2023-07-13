Christopher Rufo’s ‘America’s Cultural Revolution’ details how far-left activists have infiltrated the nation

Christopher Rufo new book, "America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything," details how far-left activists have infiltrated the nation's institutions.

"I take a look at all of the dramatic changes that we've seen over the last couple of years, really starting with the George Floyd riots in 2020 when so many Americans were looking around them and saying, ‘Our institutions have all now bought into this far left wing ideology, our schools are pushing critical race theory in the classroom, and even our federal government has transformed into a kind of ideological machine that is pumping out left wing narratives,’" Rufo told Fox News Digital.

Rufo was determined to get to the bottom of why these changes were taking place throughout the nation, and what were the origins of the far-left ideology that has polarized America in recent years.

"So, the book is really a deep dive starting at that summer of 2020 and then going all the way back to 1968 to try to unravel and really peel back the onion on this ideological revolution that has captured all of our institutions to show that the origin of these ideas, whether it's systemic racism or White fragility or diversity, equity and inclusion is much deeper than you might imagine," Rufo said.

"I wanted to really nail down exactly where this comes from, exactly how these left wing ideologues and neo-Marxist activists took power in our institutions," he continued. "And then, of course, what we can do to fight back."

Rufo, a Manhattan Institute senior fellow, burst onto the scene in 2020, quickly becoming a prominent activist and journalist fighting against and exposing critical race theory in America’s institutions.

"This was political work. I wanted to achieve political outcomes, including persuading then-President Donald Trump to sign an executive order banning critical race theory, working with governors and including Ron DeSantis, to get rid of CRT in schools. We passed legislation in 22 states," he said.

"But what I did with this book is something different, and I think it shows a different side of what I'm doing and certainly I think will be really surprising both to my supporters and also to my critics," Rufo continued. "I did the deep research. I dove through thousands upon thousands of pages of original source material showing that it's not just a political debate that we have."

Rufo believes "America’s Cultural Revolution" is perfect for anyone who wants to learn more about radical ideology exploding into the American life.

"If you want to understand the roots of the woke revolution, this is the book for you. This is exactly what you need to be reading to understand what's happening to our institutions, beyond the soundbites, beyond the headlines, but in a really deep and substantive way," he said.

"What I hope that the book does is not only entertain readers, inform readers, delight readers, but also shows that this fight against CRT was just the beginning," Rufo continued. "We have a deep, substantive movement that is more than just fighting in the media, but is something that I think has the power to change our institutions for the better in a really meaningful way."

Rufo feels that one of the most interest things in the book is examining diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training at America’s top companies. He obtained internal documents from sources at fortune 100 companies that showed critical race theory, systemic racism, White privilege, White fragility, and internalized racial superiority were rampant in corporate America.

"I trace back, ‘Where did these things come from?’ Not just the ideology, but actually the idea that corporations could be home for left-wing propaganda, agitation and ideology. And it turns out that this has really deep roots," he said.

Rufo educates readers on radical-thought leaders such as Herbert Marcuse, Angela Davis, Paulo Freire, and Derrick Bell and extreme leftist groups like the Weather Underground, Black Panther Party, and Black Liberation Army.

"Left-wing, and explicitly Marxist activists have been planning on how to get their ideas into American corporations for decades," Rufo said. "It was really astonishing to me to go back and read all of that early work and then to read the training programs at Target, Wal-Mart, ExxonMobil, other companies, Bank of America, even, and say, ‘Wow, these ideas traveled from the very fringes of violent left-wing revolution in the seventies, and then by 2020 they were in the C-suite at virtually every major corporation in America."

"America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything" hit stores on July 18.