Father Robert Sirico on Christmas civility: 'We need a little more corniness. I think we've become far too cynical'

Father Robert Sirico of The Acton Institute said people should reflect on opportunities for peace in the midst of "very contentious circumstances," during a "Your World" interview that aired Christmas Day.

"Even as people are now in their homes with families and, you know, all kinds of discussions and tensions and baggage, I wonder if we could just sit back and look and say, you know, there is the possibility of potential for peace," Sirico told guest host Charles Payne. "There's the potential for holiness in the midst of this very contentious circumstance."

Sirico, also the pastor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Grand Rapids, Mich., used the birth of Jesus Christ in a manager as an example of focusing on the important things during chaotic events, adding that it's easy to lose track of what's really important.

"It's very easy to forget about it because we get so caught up with the details that we lose the big picture of what the meaning of life is," Sirico told Payne. "I've often thought that the greatest consolation I have in times of distress is thinking of history."

He added, "Thinking of the movement of history, that things are never quite as bad as I think they are, that they can be improved, even tomorrow they can be improved, that things can take a turn."

Payne asked Sirico about the notion that "thoughtfulness" was "corny," prompting to Sirico to say that people have become too "cynical."

"In society these days, that sort of thoughtfulness is, some frown upon it as being corny and misplaced," Payne said.

"That's true. I think we need a little more corniness. I think we've become far too cynical," Sirico responded. "We doubt our own selves, and I think if Christmas points us to anything, it's that star that leads us to the one who gives us the meaning of our own existence."