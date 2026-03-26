Christian father says Sweden 'kidnapped' his children, branded family ‘religious extremists’

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A Christian father in Europe says his family's life has been "destroyed" after Swedish authorities took his two daughters over three years ago following a false abuse allegation.

Daniel and Bianca Samson have been fighting to regain custody of their daughters, Sara and Tiana, who were 11 and 10 years old when they were seized by Sweden’s social services and placed in foster care in December 2022.

Daniel Samson told Fox News Digital that the girls were taken after Sara made an abuse allegation at school after an argument over her parents' refusal to let her wear makeup or have a cell phone.

"They literally kidnapped the girls from school," he said.

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Even after Sara reportedly retracted the statement and police dropped the investigation after finding no evidence of abuse, the government agency refused to return the girls.

Samson alleged that authorities then shifted their focus to the family's Christian faith.

"As soon as you mention God, as soon as you try to leave following Christian values, you have a target on your back. And once they take your children back, they will never let go," he said.

In court, Samson said officials labeled the parents "religious extremists" to justify their separation. He said lawyers used their parenting choices against them, such as the girls not being allowed to paint their nails, the lack of a television in the home, and the reading of Bible stories, which he said authorities called "violent."

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The family, originally from Romania, had unsuccessfully petitioned to have the girls moved to Romanian foster care to keep the family unit closer together. Since being placed in state care, Samson said his daughters' physical and mental health have deteriorated.

Samson shared videos with Fox News Digital of his daughters pleading to be reunited with their family and of his eldest daughter describing her suicide attempts while in state care. He also alleged the girls had been given antidepressants against their will and that Sara witnessed a sexual assault while in a state-run facility.

In Samson's view, the legal system favors social services as "the experts" and parents have little recourse in custody cases. He claimed the agency wins the vast majority of cases in Sweden, making it nearly impossible for families to find legal representation willing to challenge the state.

One 2017 study of Swedish administrative court verdicts found that when social services petitioned for compulsory care based on allegations of violence, the court granted the request 90% of the time and 78% approval in all other cases.

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Despite receiving positive feedback from state-mandated parenting courses, Samson said the agency told the court they had "not the smallest single good thing" to say about the family to justify returning the children.

Over the past three years, Samson says their family has lost 14 times in court.

In March, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruled their case "inadmissible," a final decision that cannot be appealed. The decision came after he said authorities cut off all in-person visits in December and all video contact last month.

Samson said authorities have also expressed intentions to change the girls’ names, a move he fears is a precursor to adoption.

"They told me, 'You give false hope to your children because you tell them they’re coming home, and we have no intention of giving them back,'" Samson said. "I told them, I’m their parent, and I’ll never stop fighting for them."

He has been outspoken about his family's case on social media and alleges their story is not unique but part of a systemic problem in Sweden.

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"In Sweden, we have written to all the members of the parliament, to all the institutions that could do something to all the media outlets, televisions, newspapers, radios," Samson said. "This has been done multiple times with ample evidence and nobody talks about it because everybody is afraid that [their] child could be next."

Sweden's social services told Fox News Digital it could not comment on individual cases.

Sweden’s government has previously pushed back against claims that it "kidnaps" children or targets religious families, labeling such accusations part of a "disinformation campaign."

The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs stated in November 2022 that a decision to remove a child is "always based on a significant risk of harm to the child’s health or development." Officials maintain that the goal is to reunite children with parents once care is completed, provided it is in the child's best interest.

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Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for Social Services Camilla Waltersson Grönvall also disputed "kidnapping" claims in a February 6, 2023, press release calling for stronger penalties against those who threaten or insult public officials.

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The Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare also denies that religion is a basis for removal, stating that cases are based solely on the child's safety and development.

"No, religion is no basis for a child being placed in care. A decision to take a child away from their parents or guardians must always be based on there being a significant risk of harm to the child’s health or development. It can either be the situation in the family home or the child’s or young person’s own behavior that may be deemed harmful or dangerous," the government agency says.