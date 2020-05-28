Christian Cooper says he accepts apology from 'Central Park Karen' Amy Cooper: 'It's a first step'

Christian Cooper told "The View" Thursday that he accepts the apology of Amy Cooper, who called the police on him after a testy exchange in Central Park over the weekend.

“I do accept her apology,” Christian Cooper said. “It’s a first step. I think she’s got to do some reflection on what happened because up until the moment when she made that statement and made that phone call, it was just a conflict between a birder and a dog walker, and then she took it to a very dark place. I think she’s got to sort of examine why and how that happened.”

He also condemned death threats against her and said that he was "uncomfortable with defining someone by a couple of seconds of what they've done."

"It was a stressful situation," he added. "She had a moment of very poor judgement -- no excusing that it was a racist act because it was a racist act -- but does that define her entire life? I don't know. Only she can tell us if that defines her entire life."

On Monday, Amy Cooper called the cops on Christian Cooper and told them that an "African-American man" was "recording me and threatening myself and my dog" after he confronted her about letting her dog off its leash in a part of Central Park where leashing is required. Amy Cooper was condemend as a racist and she was fired from her job at investment firm Franklin Templeton.

In a Facebook post, Christian Cooper claimed Amy Cooper's dog was “tearing through the plantings” and he told her she should go to another part of the park. When she refused, he pulled out dog treats, causing her to scream at him to not come near her dog.

On Tuesday, Amy Cooper apologized, saying that she "reacted emotionally and made false assumptions" about Christian Cooper's intentions.

While reflecting on her comments Thursday, Christian Cooper told "The View": "I really kind of decided consciously, I’m not going to participate in my own dehumanization. I'm going to just keep doing what I'm doing as if I'm anybody else."

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.