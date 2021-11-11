Chris Wallace on 'Kilmeade Show': Democrats would be 'wiped out' if midterms were tomorrow

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace said President Biden and the Democrats are in "serious trouble" for the 2022 midterm elections, predicting the party's congressional majorities would be "wiped out" if elections were held in the current political climate. Wallace joined the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday to discuss how the recent GOP election victories in November could foreshadow the outcome of the next cycle.

CHRIS WALLACE: Joe Biden got to 38% approval the old fashioned way, he earned it. And you know, he's in a mess right now and it's a mess somewhat, mostly of his own making but to some degree not. Clearly he's responsible for the way we got out of Afghanistan. He's responsible for where we are at the border. As I say, inflation is complicated because part of it has to do with... shutting the economy down and then starting it up again. But you know, some of the spending and the huge increase on the demand side I think he's responsible for. He's in serious, serious trouble. And you know, we saw that on Election Day last week with the defeat for Democrats in Virginia and the near-defeat, shocking near-defeat, in New Jersey.

I mean, if the election were held today, I think Democrats would be wiped out in the Senate and the House... We'd have Speaker McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader McConnell. The one thing he's got going for him is he's got time. They're not holding the election now. They're holding it a year from now. So maybe he can get it together. But boy, they say when you're in a hole, stop digging. He's got to stop digging.

