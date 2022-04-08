Chris Christie on New Jersey schools teaching 2nd-graders about gender identity: 'This should not be going on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reacted Friday to New Jersey schools planning to teach gender identity to children. The Republican former presidential candidate blasted his successor, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, for embracing "crazy liberal policies."

NEW JERSEY TO REQUIRE 2ND GRADERS LEARN ABOUT GENDER IDENTITY IN FALL, ALARMING PARENTS

CHRIS CHRISTIE: I think this is just a further indication of the crazy liberal policies of my successor, Phil Murphy, who is in the progressive movement. He's on the left of the progressive movement, and this kind of stuff just should not be going on. But the fact is that the individual school districts in New Jersey feel empowered by the people who are now in charge of education. Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey and his, you know, the people he's absolutely beholden to the teachers union and the mayor in New Jersey. Those are the people who are running the show now, and it's just wrong.

