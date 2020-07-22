GOP rep suggests CNN anchor dabbling in 'swamp journalism'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, suggested Wednesday that CNN anchor Brianna Keilar was partaking in "swamp journalism" by referencing what one of his colleagues said about his comments during a House GOP Conference meeting.

Keilar had mentioned that one of Roy's colleagues reportedly said he confronted House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., about her support for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"On the point about Dr. Fauci, this is of course classic swamp journalism. I didn’t attack Dr. Fauci. What I raised was we should have more voices about science," he said, before listing a number of scientists.

Keilar took issue with Roy's claim that she was dabbling in swamp journalism. "It’s not swamp journalism that a member of your conference said that you took issue -- I mean, this is a pretty basic thing," she said.

"[Liz Cheney] supported Dr. Fauci. You took issue with her specific support of Dr. Fauci. What is your beef with her support of Dr. Fauci? What is your beef with I guess -- I don’t know what you've heard from Dr. Fauci if you don’t feel that it's complete enough. What’s your beef with that?"

Roy maintained that he wanted multiple opinions, pointing to how he handled his own cancer diagnosis. "So, Dr. Fauci has an opinion? I'm happy to hear it, but science dictates an objective review," he said.

Wednesday's exchange underscored ongoing tension between CNN and Republican-aligned guests. On Tuesday, Keilar had a feisty conversation with the Trump campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, who was defending the administration's response to the coronavirus.