Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News
Published

Chinese donations to Penn Biden Center are a ‘dark-money nightmare,' says NLPC chairman

'Who in China gave all this money to the Biden Center?'

By Fox News Staff , Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Peter Flaherty explains how the Penn Biden Center is a 'dark money nightmare' Video

Peter Flaherty explains how the Penn Biden Center is a 'dark money nightmare'

NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty joined "Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the reports of anonymous donations from China to the Penn Biden Center.

Amid several revelations of Joe Biden stashing classified documents from his vice presidency, a new report emerged that several donations from anonymous Chinese sources were sent to the Penn Biden Center, including a $14 million gift in 2018. National Legal and Policy Center Chairman Peter Flaherty joined "Fox & Friends Weekend," Saturday Morning, to explain the significance of this report.

Flaherty demanded, "We now renew our call for the University of Pennsylvania to disclose who in China gave all this money to the Biden Center?" 

WHO HAD ACCESS TO BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS? REPUBLICAN DEMANDS WHITE HOUSE RELEASE DELAWARE VISITOR LOGS

PETER FLAHERTY: What's significant here is that once the Biden Center was established, the gifts accelerated and much of the money was anonymous as you pointed out, there was a single $14 million anonymous gift in 2018 from a source in China. 

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 19: Former U.S Vice president Joe Biden speaks at the University of Pennsylvania’s Irvine Auditorium February 19, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 19: Former U.S Vice president Joe Biden speaks at the University of Pennsylvania’s Irvine Auditorium February 19, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The attention that this whole thing is getting now is a great relief to us because we focused on this issue in 2020. We tabulated the amounts of money from Chinese sources, and we filed a complaint with the Department of Education because universities are supposed to disclose any gift over $250,000. And the University of Pennsylvania did not do that. Unfortunately, to our chagrin, the Education Department didn't do anything about it. So we now renew our call for the University of Pennsylvania to disclose who in China gave all this money to the Biden Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former FBI agent calls for 'complete overhaul' of access, storage after Biden classified docs Video