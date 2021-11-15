University of Chicago student says classmates feeling 'really unsafe' after grad's murder near campus

University of Chicago student Evita Duffy told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Chicago's crime surge is becoming more of a concern as "left-wing" student groups support defunding law enforcement.

"My friends and I are feeling really unsafe coming to and from class, going to the grocery store. This is the third University of Chicago student to be murdered this year. And frankly, it’s unacceptable. The only thing that is protecting students from Kim Foxx and Lori Lightfoot’s crime-ridden city is the University of Chicago’s police department," Duffy said.

Duffy, the daughter of former Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., and Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy, claimed "left-wing" student groups are advocating to defund or abolish Chicago police.

"At the Chicago Thinker, a publication that I run, we went to talk to actual community members to see what they thought. And, as you can see, they were very unhappy with losing the police protection. Somebody even said that we should deploy The National Guard. That’s how bad things have gotten in Chicago," she added.

On Friday, a Chicago man fatally shot a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Chicago before robbing him and selling his stolen electronics to a pawn shop for $100, authorities said.

Alton Spann, 19, was taken into custody on Friday in connection to the robbery and murder of Shaoxiong Zheng in Hyde Park on Tuesday, Police Supt. David Brown told reporters during a press conference .

Zheng was on the sidewalk in the 900 block of East 54th Street in Hyde Park when a gunman exited a dark-colored car around 2 p.m., police said. Witnesses said Zheng appeared to struggle with the gunman, who then shot the 24-year-old once in the torso.

The gunman, later identified as Spann, took electronics from Zheng and fled in the car, police said. Investigators later found that Spann allegedly sold the electronics at a pawn shop for $100.

Zheng was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

While activists are pushing to defund the police, Duffy claimed that Chicago residents want more of a police presence on the streets.

"I think Hyde Park residents want the police. I think most Chicago residents want the police. I think there is a loud group of left-wing students at the University of Chicago and in Chicago in general that want to get rid of them. By the way, the police force at the University of Chicago that they want to abolish is actually majority Black and Hispanic. So the racism cries really fall on deaf ears," she added.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.