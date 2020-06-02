Chicago pastor condemns looting and rioting: 'We have to find another way'

In the wake of nationwide protests prompted by the police-involved death of George Floyd, Chicago pastor Corey Brooks appeared on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday to condemn the rioting that occurred in the Windy City.

“At no time should we ever start looting and rioting and tearing up the property and dismantling possessions that people own. Once you cross that line, it becomes a criminal activity,” Brooks said, adding that he understands the “pain” of protesters who want justice, but that looters and rioters are dishonoring George Floyd’s death.

Brooks explained the work PROJECT H.O.O.D. is doing for the neighborhoods that were destroyed by rioting. Brooks said that they are cleaning up the community because “Americans have to stand together and start rebuilding.”

“We got all of our neighbors, we got friends from outside of our community to come together to try to help us to clean up. It’s such a mess and so devastating we decided to do something about it,” Brooks said.

Brooks said that the rioting, rock-throwing, graffiti, burning police cars and destroying property is a “small percentage” of people who started protesting in downtown Chicago.

“It was definitely outside groups that we believe came into Chicago and started it, but, like a cancer, once it started, it started to spread and so it spread into the neighborhoods now and we got to take a stand,” Brooks said.

“We have to find our way to resolve issues without rioting, without looting; we have to find a way to come together and make sure that we do things in a better way to make sure that we make life better for everyone. We can’t allow police brutality, we can’t allow any type of violence.”

Meanwhile, President Trump said during a statement in the Rose Garden on Monday that he is taking "immediate action” to mobilize “all available federal resources” to stop riots and looting across the country, threatening to deploy the military if states don’t send in the National Guard to help contain the protests.