Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson rebukes ‘large corporations’ for poverty, violence in the city

The liberal mayor-elect has also promised to support immigration to Chicago and double down on 'sanctuary city' policies

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson claimed that poverty and violence in the city were caused by "large corporations" not paying enough in taxes.

Liberal Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson put the blame on violence and poverty in the Windy City on big corporations. 

"We have large corporations. Seventy percent of large corporations in the city of Chicago — in the state of Illinois, did not pay a corporate tax," Johnson said during a Thursday appearance on CBS Mornings. 

He argued that low investment in Chicago has led to poverty, which in turn caused violence. 

"Seventy percent of large corporations in the state of Illinois did not pay a corporate tax. And it's that type of restraint on our budget that has caused the type of disinvestment that has led to poverty, of course that has led to violence."

Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson argued that low investment in Chicago has led to poverty, which in turn caused violence. 

Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson argued that low investment in Chicago has led to poverty, which in turn caused violence.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago has been suffering through a crime wave, especially under outgoing mayor Lori Lightfoot's leadership. 

Lightfoot was criticized in February by a Chicago Democrat for turning O’Hare airport into a "homeless shelter." 

Johnson, a progressive activist and political organizer, has promised to support immigration to Chicago and double down on "sanctuary city" policies in the city.

When pressed for how Johnson would pay for some of his progressive policy proposals, Johnson said that he would not "raise property taxes," calling that a "lazy form of governance." 

Instead, the money for his policies would come from the wealthy, or just those who "have the means" to pay taxes, according to Johnson.

"Well, what we’re going to have to do is to find the revenue from individuals who have the means to actually contribute to a safer city."

"You know, the words that President Biden indicated in his Union Address, he said that a teacher and a firefighter should not pay the same tax rate as a millionaire and a billionaire."

The press in Chicago, notably the Chicago Tribune, was surprised that Johnson mentioned God but not former President Barack Obama in his acceptance speech. 

The press in Chicago, notably the Chicago Tribune, was surprised that Johnson mentioned God but not former President Barack Obama in his acceptance speech.  ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Netflix))

The Chicago Tribune was surprised that Johnson mentioned God but not former President Barack Obama in his acceptance speech. 

"He found a place for God, but not, strikingly, for Barack Obama, inarguably the most important leader this city ever has produced," the editorial board wrote. 

"The omission was telling, a reminder that the progressive movement of which Johnson now is a Midwest standard-bearer, feels ambivalent about the former Chicago community organizer and his more pragmatic legacy."

Fox News’ Alexander Hall and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.