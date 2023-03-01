Lori Lightfoot torpedoed after losing re-election bid: 'Good riddance!'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her re-election bid Tuesday, failing to garner enough votes to reach the threshold needed to head to a runoff.

Lightfoot became the first Chicago mayor not to win re-election in 40 years. Crime appeared to play a major role in voters' decision to give her the boot as the city saw some of the highest crime rates during her tenure.

The number of homicides in 2021 hit a 25-year-high reaching 797, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro celebrated the news, saying Lightfoot's loss is a "win for the people of Chicago."

"This is a woman who didn't understand her constituents, who didn't understand that the first order of government is the safety of its people," she argued. "Her policies damaged Chicago politically, economically, sociologically."

Pirro continued, saying Lightfoot, as the city's first Black lesbian mayor, didn't take care of victims of color.

"She could have done that. She has a lot of power, but her crime is up. What is it - murder rate 59%? And she just said that they cut back on the murder rates or something bizarre like that? Let her sing and dance away to her next job," she said.

"She hasn't made anyone's life safer or better. Good riddance."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld quipped he will miss Lightfoot and the joy she has brought him, covering all of her antics like dancing and singing TikTok karaoke.

"She says she lost because she's a Black woman and that she's being held to a higher standard. And apparently that a higher standard is competence," he said. "She was a historical first. She was the first Black lesbian mayor of Chicago. Now she's another historical first. She's the worst mayor that Chicago's ever had."

Gutfeld argued the larger picture is that voters shouldn't elect someone based on the boxes they are able to check, like race and gender. "You owe them nothing," he said.

"I hope people are like, 'You know what? It doesn't matter what skin color they are, who they sleep with.' You know, if they're going to make your cities safer, vote for them."