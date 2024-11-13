Chicago mayor called out for claiming Trump is a threat to Black families: 'Americans have spoken'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson claimed during a Tuesday press conference that President-elect Donald Trump is a threat to Black families in his city in response to Trump's plan to address illegal immigration.

"His threat is not just towards new arrivals and undocumented families. His threats are also against Black families…we're going to protect undocumented individuals," said Mayor Johnson. "We're going to protect Black folks, Brown folks, Asian folks. The city of Chicago will be better, stronger and safer despite who's in the White House."

A former Chicago gangster-turned-community activist said Johnson is "using Black people and Black families as a scapegoat or a tool for his dirty practices and immigration," Tyrone Muhammad told "Fox & Friends," Wednesday.

Muhammad, who has launched an independent Senate campaign to unseat Dick Durbin, D-Ill., slammed Johnson for providing resources to illegal immigrants over citizens and communities "suffering for decades" in the Windy City.

HOW HARRIS WAS DOGGED BY 'BORDER CZAR' LABEL, PAST RADICAL IMMIGRATION VIEWS DURING FAILED CAMPAIGN

Muhammad explained how the election of Trump showed that Americans trust in his plan to fix the border crisis that has affected communities like Chicago.

"The American people have spoken. Black people have spoken, all across Chicago and all across America … and given President Donald Trump a mandate to remove illegals out of our communities because we didn't ask for them. … Our community should be given the resources first."

Muhammad, the co-founder and CEO of "Ex-cons for Community and Social Change," said he supports Tom Homan, the former acting ICE director tasked to be border czar and handle deportations.

"We're going to be on the ground with him to remove these illegals and these migrants and identifying where they are because they have greatly diminished our way of life here in Chicago."

Trump announced his pick for Homan on his social media platform Truth Social.

"​​I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic and long-awaited for job."

Mayor Johnson has claimed that the windy city will shield all immigrants from federal agents despite Trump's election victory, regardless of legal status, according to WTTW.

According to NBC Chicago, a proposed $300 million dollar tax hike was rejected after a majority of Chicago city council signed onto a letter rejecting the hike. Some critics of the proposed tax hike have claimed that this would be a migrant tax plan to pay for the migrant crisis, as the city website shows that Chicago has spent $574.5 million on migrants since 2022.

Muhammad said he is running against Sen. Dick Durban, D-Il., in 2026. He previously served 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for murder before creating his organization "Ex-cons for Community and Social Change" to help ex-offenders become productive members of society.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Scott McDonald contributed to this report