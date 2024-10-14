‘Open border’: Blue city voters grapple with immigration crisis, reveal whether Trump or Harris can solve it

Voters in Detroit, Chicago and Atlanta were split on whether they believe immigration is a major issue in the United States, but overwhelmingly favored one candidate when it comes to grappling with challenges related to border security.

"This just can’t be open border. It’s not possible," a Chicago-area voter named Pablo told Fox News Digital.

Pablo, whose parents immigrated legally from South America in the 1960s, said the current immigration policies under the Biden administration are "not sustainable."

"It’s like a looming issue that’s just going to haunt us until something gets done about it," he added.

Several voters suggested that the high concentration of illegal immigrants in communities across the United States would likely put a strain on American citizens.

"If there’s too many immigrants that come illegally, it will cause an issue for the working class in the country," Kevin, a student at Georgia Tech, told Fox News Digital.

However, some voters refuted the idea that immigration is a significant issue.

"I think immigration is necessary," Eric, a Southside Chicago native, said. "It gives people opportunity. It expands the economy—brings more money in. I think it’s necessary. I feel like that’s the foundation of America."

A large majority of voters that spoke with Fox News Digital admitted that former President Trump would do a better job at solving problems related to immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border.

Detroit voter Mandela said that immigration is a "big deal" and suggested that Trump has a greater "insight" on the topic. He also questioned the way the federal government treats illegal immigrants versus struggling Americans.

"How come people in the United States of America don’t get chances--get more chances to go to school and get money and stuff to get houses like they do for immigrants?" he asked.

The historic crisis at the southern border saw millions of illegal immigrants arrive there, with a great many eventually released into the United States as officials struggled to deal with the numbers they were facing.

Illegal immigration has remained a top issue for voters ever since, and that has been highlighted by a number of shocking, high-profile stories involving those in the country without authorization.