Chicago alderman: Voters better wake up -- we're losing this city

Deadly weekend leaves one police officer dead, another wounded

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Chicago Alderman Anthony Napolitano calls out Chicago politicians for not cracking down on the city's crime crisis and the 'socialist movement' that's demonizing police officers.

A Chicago alderman accused "socialists" on the city council of making police officers "the enemy on the street," Monday, telling "America Reports" that voters need to remove them from office before the city is lost to crime.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE: 13 KILLED, 86 SHOT OVER WEEKEND, POLICE SAY

ANTHONY NAPOLITANO:  The issue here is what we've been saying for a long time. You have a socialist movement that has been demonizing the police and now you have the brazen attitude of people on the street that… are going after the police. They're actually making the police the enemy on the street right now. And you don't have a single political politician in the city of Chicago that's pushing a movement to crack down on these criminals. They're going after the police as well. And this is your end result. These officers are… doing their job every day of the week and twice on Sunday, and they're villainized on the street and they're treated as the enemy. And this is wrong. This is not how it's supposed to be in the city of Chicago. And voters better wake up right now for who they're putting in office because we are losing this city.

