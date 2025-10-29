Cheryl Hines says 'The View' hosts just wanted to 'grill' her about RFK Jr, didn't talk about new book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Cheryl Hines said Monday that she had hoped her interview on the ABC News talk show "The View," would have been more personal, and said they didn't ask her about her book, which she was there to discuss.

"I was actually hoping that it was going to be more personal on 'The View,' but it was what it was," Hines told Billy Bush on his "Hot Mics" show.

Bush said the co-hosts wanted to dive into politics. Hines joined the co-hosts of "The View" earlier this month, where she was repeatedly pressed on her husband and his role in the Trump administration.

"They just wanted to grill me about Bobby," Hines added.

She said later in the discussion, "I mean, I don’t think the ladies on ‘The View’ asked me one question about my book. But, you know, that’s OK."

The co-hosts promoted Hines' book at the start of her interview but began with questions about her role on "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Co-host Sara Haines asked Hines if this was the life she imagined for herself, and Hines brought up her book while answering that question.

"I love, 'Is this the life you imagined.' That’s why I called my book 'Unscripted.' I could not have written this story ahead of time. No, it’s not the life that I imagined and I never imagined that I would, you know, meet Bobby Kennedy," Hines said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin then pressed Hines about her husband, telling the actress, "Your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we have had in history."

Hines objected, questioning the idea that her husband – who specifically studied toxins — might be deemed less qualified than an economist to perform this role.

"He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion, and I think it’s just a very dangerous thing," Hostin argued. "I say it with the utmost respect."

Hostin brought up Hines' book in one of her questions, noting RFK Jr.'s decision to endorse Trump after dropping out of the 2024 race.

"This was striking given the Kennedy name and Kennedy legend with the Democratic Party, and you write in your book that friends called voicing concerns, saying, 'You can’t let Bobby do this. He’s going to get Trump elected. You have to stop him.' Obviously that didn’t happen. How did you feel about his decision to suspend his campaign and support Trump? And did you share any concerns that you may have had about that?" Hostin asked.

Hines said she shared her concerns with her husband, but noted she wasn't a very political person overall.

She brought up the book again before her interview ended after co-host Joy Behar asked if RFK Jr. had a brain worm.

"You’ve got to read my book. It’s just – that was just one tiny headline, in a mountain of crazy," she said.

As the interview concluded, co-host Whoopi Goldberg later encouraged Hines to return to the show in the future.

"Because we don’t often get people on this show who we can ask these questions to, and I appreciate that you came on, and so I’m saying, ‘Come back.’"