Chelsea Handler infers first lady Melania Trump is a sex worker, calls out Cheryl Hines, DEI 

Liberal comedian Chelsea Handler swiped at first lady Melania Trump, joking that she is a sex worker and took aim at other hot-button issues during her remarks at the Critics Choice Awards Friday.

"It was a huge year for biopics … ‘Anora,’ about Melania Trump," said Handler, who emceed the awards show for a third straight year.

According to the IMDB website, "Anora" is a 2024 film about a "young sex worker from Brooklyn" who "meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened."

Handler also took a shot at Cheryl Hines, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , President Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of Health and Human Services.

She said those who didn’t win at Friday night’s awards show "will just be in the background, questioning your life choices, like Cheryl Hines at a Senate confirmation hearing."

The comedian also poked at Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

"I am your DEI host, Chelsea Handler," she said. "I wanna acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately ... our entire country, waking up every day, not knowing what news we're gonna hear that will disappoint and horrify us."

Trump has made eliminating DEI programs one of the cornerstones of his agenda since returning to office almost three weeks ago. On Jan. 22, 2025, he issued an executive order "Protecting civil rights and expanding opportunity," by "terminating radical DEI preferencing in federal contracting and directing federal agencies to relentlessly combat private sector discrimination. It enforces long-standing federal statutes and faithfully advances the Constitution’s promise of colorblind equality before the law."

This week, Baltimore and its Democratic mayor, Brandon Scott, joined progressive groups to file a lawsuit aimed at stopping the president's executive orders aimed at dismantling DEI programs.