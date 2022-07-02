Chef Duran’s Chimichurri Pork Tenderloin and Pesto Broccoli Salad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Chimichurri

Ingredients:

2 Smithfield® Roasted Garlic & Herb Marinated Fresh Pork Tenderloins

2/3 C. Olive Oil

1 C. Flat-Leaf Parsley Leaves, Lightly Packed

4 cloves Garlic, Peeled And Coarsely Chopped Kosher Salt and Pepper to taste

1/3 C. White Vinegar

Instructions:

For chimichurri, place 1 cup parsley, the garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in food processor container. Cover and process with on/off turns just until finely chopped. Add the vinegar and process to combine. Slowly add oil in a thin stream with the machine running. If necessary, adjust flavor by adding more salt and/or pepper (chimichurri should be a highly seasoned mixture).

Place pork tenderloins in large, resealable plastic bag. Pour half (about 1/2 cup) chimichurri over pork; close bag to seal. Turn bag to evenly coat pork with marinade. Refrigerate for 30-60 minutes, turning bag occasionally. Transfer remaining chimichurri to a serving bowl.

Prepare a medium-hot fire in grill. Brush grill rack with oil. Remove pork from marinade, discarding marinade in bag. Place tenderloins diagonally on bars of the hot grill rack. Grill tenderloins, uncovered, over direct heat for 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145°F, turning every 3-4 minutes with tongs.

Transfer pork tenderloins to cutting board. Loosely cover with foil; let rest for 5 minutes. To serve, cut pork tenderloins into thin slices; arrange on dinner plates. Stir "remaining" or "set aside" chimichurri, spoon over pork. If desired, garnish with parsley sprigs.

Roasted Broccoli Pesto Salad

Ingredients:

1 pack Violife Just Like Feta, crumbled

1 broccoli, cut into florets

1-2 Tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 ½ cups fusilli pasta

2 tsp salt, for the pasta

2 cups basil

4 garlic cloves, skins removed

2 Tbsp lemon juice and zest

¼ tsp salt

3-4 Tbsp olive oil

1.5 oz sun-dried tomatoes, sliced

1 oz pumpkin seeds Chili flakes

Instructions:

Heat oven or grill to 350°F.

In a lined baking tray, place broccoli florets and drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake or indirect grill for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile boil pasta according to instructions in salted water. Drain and set aside.

To make the pesto, add basil, garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, and salt to a blender and mix to combine.

To serve, top fusilli with pesto, broccoli florets, sun-dried tomatoes, and crumbled Violife Just Like Feta. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds and chili flakes.

Serves 2.