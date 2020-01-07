Charlie Rose admits to inappropriate relationships, says Gayle King called him 'Charles f---'n Rose'

Former CBS News anchor Charlie Rose admitted to having inappropriate relationships with staffers and acknowledged he had a rather lewd nickname, according to newly released deposition documents.

As part of a lawsuit filed by former CBS News employees Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal and Chelsea Wei, court filings released late on Monday show Rose confirming improper behavior, including flirting with his former co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell. Rose was fired as co-anchor of "CBS This Morning" in 2017.

"Did you ever flirt with Gayle King?" the plaintiffs' counsel Kenneth Goldberg asked.

"Yes," Rose answered.

"Did you flirt with Norah O'Donnell?" Goldberg followed.

"Yes," the disgraced anchor confirmed.

During the deposition, Rose was asked about a nickname that was echoed in the workplace: "Charlie f---'n Rose," something Rose verified was an attribution to him.

"Did Gayle King refer to you in that way?" Goldberg asked.

"Yes," Rose said.

"How about Norah O'Donnell, did she use that term with you?"

"I could imagine she did, but I don't remember specifically," he replied.

The veteran journalist acknowledged that he had "inappropriate" relationships and elaborated on how he defined the term when he was asked about his initial response to the 2017 Washington Post report about his misconduct.

“I’m saying inappropriate because the fact I had relationships with people in the workplace over those 45 years and, you know, we have now come to understand and appreciate and had by then that romantic relationships or intimacies were not appropriate in the workplace," Rose said.