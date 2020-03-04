Charlie Kirk says Biden can't beat Trump based on Obama nostalgia: 'Good luck with that'

If Democrats think former Vice President Joe Biden will win the presidency this year based chiefly on "nostalgia" for the Obama years, they will be disappointed, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk warned Wednesday night.

The reason: Younger voters are not as excited for the Democratic candidates as the media has been reporting, Kirk said on the "The Ingraham Angle."

And although Biden's chief challenger for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has a large populist following, many young people who are not the focus of news reports will not support the socialism espoused by the lawmaker from Vermont, Kirk argued.

"The data is showing that is not happening," he said, adding that many students are beginning to "second-guess" their "Marxist professors."

Regarding Biden, host Laura Ingraham played video of journalist Raymond Arroyo interviewing Biden supporters ahead of the South Carolina primary last week.

"[H]e had President Obama's back. Joe took darts for eight years for us, so we're going to show up for him and support him," one supporter told Arroyo.

Another voiced agreement that their support for Biden was based on the "Obama factor."

"If they think they're going to win the presidency based on nostalgia, when America was in managed decline and we were sending billions of dollars to Iran and empowering the ruling class, good luck with that," Kirk said in response.

"President Trump has brought a whole new type of politics -- one that is populist-driven, people-centric, and I, for one, would love to run up against someone who thinks they are going to go back to this kingdom of Washington, D.C., idea of campaigning."