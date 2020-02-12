Charlie Hurt: Dems are in trouble whether Bernie Sanders wins or not

2020 Democrats are in "trouble" whether Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wins the nomination or not, Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, radio talk show host Tony Katz, and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen, Hurt said that voters are "only beginning to see the fracturing and in-fighting" of the Democratic party.

SANDERS EDGES OUT BUTTIGIEG TO WIN NEW HAMPSHIRE, AS KLOBUCHAR SURGES TO THIRD

He also said that the enthusiasm behind President Trump's re-election campaign right now is "unmatched" and also "unmatched on the Democratic side."

Hurt pointed out that although the Vermont senator's victory in the Granite State's primary solidified that it is undoubtedly "Bernie or bust from here on out," the discrepancy between the 151,000 votes Bernie won four years ago and the 70,000 votes he won Tuesday night was notable.

"Obviously, it's a more crowded field, but that does say something about the trouble the Democrats are in -- whether they have Bernie, or whether they switch forces and go with somebody else and then make all those Bernie supporters mad -- the way they did last time," Hurt explained.

"That number of people voted for him four years ago and didn't vote for him last night," he told his co-panelists.

Sanders won New Hampshire with almost 26 percent of the vote, followed closely by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in second-place with just over 24 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota came in a strong third with almost 20 percent, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts trailed at a distant fourth with just over nine percent. Former vice president Joe Biden was in fifth place with just over eight percent. No other candidate managed to reach even four percent of the vote.

Fox News' Leslie Marshall contributed to this report.