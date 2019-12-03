Charles Hurt: Pundits who said Kamala Harris was the 'one to beat' also doubted Trump in 2016

Fox News contributor Charles Hurt reflected on Sen. Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign, saying that those in the media who lauded her campaign launch were the same pundits who promised President Trump would lose in the 2016 election.

Hurt, the Washington Times opinion editor, told Laura Ingraham on Tuesday that Harris entered the race to much fanfare.

"Everbody around here for two weeks after she announced -- we had to listen to them talk about her: 'She's the one to beat,'" he said while being interviewed in "The Ingraham Angle"'s Washington, D.C. studio.

"They're the same ones who said Donald Trump would never win in 2016."

Hurt said the true reason the junior senator from California had to bow out of the Democratic primary sweeps is that she is a "faker."

"The real problem for her is she's a faker, and she ran against her record," Hurt said. "When she runs away from all of that, she exposes herself as a faker and a fraud."

Prior to her Senate tenure, Harris was a prosecutor in California who had handled numerous criminal cases.

To that extent, Fox News contributor and former George W. Bush White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer claimed Harris' campaign "fell apart" because of the revisiting of "things that she said" in the past on that front.

Later in the interview, Ingraham aired clips of pointed reaction to Harris' departure from the race by MSNBC host and Harlem, N.Y. civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

Sharpton claimed women like Harris are "held to a different standard -- and black women especially."

"The real problem the Democrats are going to have -- the next debate, you have no black [candidate] on that stage," Sharpton also remarked.

Hurt said he somewhat agreed with Sharpton's sentiment.

"After years and years of being lectured to by the Democrats about this sort of thing -- the optics of it are absolutely terrible," he said.