Celebs' July 4th boycott torched by McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts

Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Kim Kardashian among celebrities who pushed Independence Day boycott

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
McEnany reacts to Hollywood cancelling July 4th: ‘I can’t with these celebrities’

‘Outnumbered’ co-host slams Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain and other celebrities who called for boycotting July 4th due to the Supreme Court ruling to overturn abortion.

"Outnumbered" hosts slammed Hollywood's push to boycott July 4th over the Supreme Court ruling to overturn federal abortion protections. Kayleigh McEnany called out celebrities and President Joe Biden for their lack of patriotism and response to abortion ruling. 

KATY PERRY, BETTE MIDLER AND JESSICA CHASTAIN LEAD ONLINE INDEPENDENCE DAY PROTESTS: ‘JULY 4TH CANCELED’

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I can't with these celebrities, and I can't with our president who echoed these celebrities. You expect a different tone from the president. You don't expect America has come up short. I mean, who wordsmithed that beauty? It reminded me I just contrasted with my old boss who said every American patriot should be filled with joy because you live in the most magnificent country in the history of the world, and it will soon be greater than ever before. That's what I want to hear from the celebrities and certainly from our president

This article was written by Fox News staff.